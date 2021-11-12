Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Businessman who organised flight that crashed and killed Sala jailed for 18 months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Businessman who organised flight that crashed and killed Sala jailed for 18 months

Businessman who organised flight that crashed and killed Sala jailed for 18 months

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Cardiff City - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - January 22, 2019 General view of tributes left outside the stadium for Emiliano Sala REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo

12 Nov 2021 09:35PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 09:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

David Henderson, the businessman who organised the flight that crashed and led to the death of soccer player Emiliano Sala, was on Friday sentenced to 18 months in prison by the Cardiff Crown Court, local media reported.

Henderson, 67, was accused of failing to follow safety protocols that caused the death of 28-year-old Argentine Sala and pilot David Ibbotson when their plane crashed into the English Channel on a flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019.

Last month, he was found guilty by the court of endangering the safety of the aircraft.

The body of Sala, who had signed for Cardiff City in a 15 million-pounds (US$20.10 million) transfer only days earlier, was found a month later, while Ibbotson's has still not been recovered.

The trial heard that Ibbotson, who regularly flew for Henderson, did not hold a commercial pilot's licence or a qualification to fly at night.

(US$1 = 0.7463 pounds)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us