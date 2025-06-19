Buss family to sell Lakers, report says

NEW YORK :The Buss family is entering an agreement to sell a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Wednesday, marking the end of an era for one of the NBA's most influential families.

Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of holding company TWG Global, is set to take the majority ownership under the agreement, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania said in a post on X.

The Lakers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The late Jerry Buss purchased the Lakers in 1979 and turned it into one of the most popular and valuable franchises in all of professional sports, winning five championships during their now-iconic "Showtime" era in the 1980s.

His daughter, Jeanie Buss, took over as principal owner after Jerry Buss died in 2013, making her one of the most powerful women in sports.

Jeanie Buss will stay on as governor after the sale, Charania reported.