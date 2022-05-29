Buzz back at Indy 500 as Castroneves drives for five

INDIANAPOLIS: With COVID-19 restrictions in the rear-view mirror, an expected crowd of more than 300,000 was looking forward to a return to the Indianapolis 500 glory days on Sunday, as Helio Castroneves set out to become the first five-times winner.

With the 2020 race held without spectators and last year's run with crowd restrictions, the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" was instead a dreary scene as drivers charged around the sprawling 2.5-mile oval in front of mostly empty grandstands.

That will not be the case on a sizzling Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) with officials saying the race would pull in the largest crowd in the last 20 years with the exception of the 100th running in 2016.

"When you see the grandstands full it is a different place, it becomes colourful and noisy," said Frenchman Romain Grosjean, who will be making his first start but got a small taste of the electric atmosphere awaiting him during qualifying. "It's going to be great to get that energy from them."

The huge crowd, combined with recent mass shootings in South Texas and Buffalo, has heightened unease around the race, the concern reflected in the presence of 1,100 law enforcement officers on the grounds.

"It is bringing the second largest city in the state of Indiana to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," said IMS president Doug Boles.

Nobody is more excited to see the fans back in force than Roger Penske, who completed his purchase of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series in 2019, just before COVID-19 shutdown global sport.

There would be no better way to celebrate than the Team Penske owner putting one of his three entries on Victory Lane for a record-extending 19th time.

Run on the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S. heartland, the 500 is a uniquely American event where the race begins with the call, 'Start your engines', and ends with the winner chugging from the traditional quart of milk.

In between are 500 miles of high-octane action with the spotlight once again on Castroneves.

Having joined the Indianapolis 500's most exclusive club of four-time champions last year, the charismatic Brazilian will try to move into a league of his own on Sunday by becoming the first to win five.