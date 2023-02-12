Bynoe-Gittens, Brandt on target to stretch Dortmund's perfect record

BREMEN, Germany: Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julian Brandt scored in the second half to hand them a 2-0 victory over hosts Werder Bremen on Saturday and lift them provisionally to second place as they extended their winning run this year.

Bynoe-Gittens, the 18-year-old England youth international, who is coming into his own at Dortmund, broke the deadlock in the 67th minute after continued pressure from the visitors.

Brandt then capped a fine performance with a goal of his own in the 85th to hand Dortmund their fifth win from five league games this year.

The Ruhr valley club, who face Chelsea on Wednesday in the Champions League Round of 16, took over second place on 40 points, three behind leaders Bayern Munich. Union Berlin, in third on 39 face RB Leipzig later on Saturday.