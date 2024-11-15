Cabal becomes second Juve defender sidelined with ACL injury

Juventus' Juan Cabal will undergo surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee, the Serie A club said on Thursday as it struggles with an injury crisis in defence.

The 23-year-old was forced to return to Turin after injuring his knee during training with the Colombian team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Ecuador.

Cabal is the second Juventus player to suffer an ACL injury this season after Gleison Bremer, who injured his left knee during their 3-2 Champions League win at RB Leipzig last month.

Cabal has so far made nine appearances across competitions this season.

Juventus are sixth in the Serie A standings and 11th in the Champions League.