LAS VEGAS, Nov 19 : Cadillac Formula One CEO Dan Towriss said the US-backed team was focused on building for the future after retaining Valtteri Bottas for 2027, a decision that ended Colton Herta's immediate hopes of becoming the first American race driver for the new entrant.

Cadillac confirmed on Wednesday that 10-times Grand Prix winner Bottas would remain alongside Mexican Sergio Perez for the team's second Formula One season, despite speculation that IndyCar race winner Herta could replace the Finn.

The decision leaves Herta, Cadillac's test driver, weighing options such as a reserve role with the team and opportunities outside Formula One, Towriss told reporters at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"There are a number of options on the table for Colton," Towriss said. "We've offered a reserve position, the seat's open for 2028 ... there are other options in other sports as well."

TOUGH DISCUSSION

The 26-year-old Californian moved to Formula Two with Hitech this year in pursuit of the super licence points needed to race in Formula One.

Herta endured a difficult season in the junior category but had impressed Cadillac in Formula One practice and testing, Towriss said.

"It was definitely a tough decision, a tough discussion with Colton," he added. "He was disappointed. There was a lot of work, a lot of build-up going to this."

Cadillac, backed by General Motors and TWG Motorsports, are bottom of the 2026 constructors' standings with no points in their debut campaign. In the 2026 drivers' championship, Bottas sits 23rd and Perez sits 24th, both with zero points.

VALUABLE EXPERIENCE

Towriss said the team had expected a difficult first season after designing a car without the benefit of previous track data and having little more than a year to prepare for competition against established rivals.

"We knew that it was a tough battle," he said. "We had a car that was designed without any track data, and we're competing against the 10 best teams in the world that have been doing this for a long, long time."

He said the experience gained in 2026 would be valuable as Cadillac prepares its 2027 car, with the team now able to draw on race data and lessons from its first full season.

Cadillac also needed to develop organisationally after an "all hands on deck" effort to get its first car onto the grid, Towriss said.

SALE SPECULATION

Towriss declined to comment on reports that Mark Walter, CEO and co-chairman of TWG Global, was considering selling his stake in the team.

Since Walter's insurance firms have been under ‌investigation, ⁠Walter has sold his majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers in a reported $12.5 billion deal in August, his 13 per cent stake in Chelsea of the English Premier League, and is reportedly nearing a sale of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

Towriss said nothing was affecting Cadillac's operations or personnel.

"Our focus is just on the performance of the team," he said.