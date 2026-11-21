Nov 21 : The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Saturday a return to profitability for the 2025-26 financial year with a net surplus of $31.2 million and increased total revenue of $284 million.

• The announcement was made at CAF's 48th Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria

• CAF’s revenue was boosted by the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where a record 23 commercial partners helped to generate more than $100 million for the organisation

• CAF's reserves also improved from a deficit of $16.8 million to a positive position of $14.4 million, while its cash balance position as of the year ended June 2026 stood at $118.8 million

• The results marked a turnaround in fortunes over the past five years after CAF had a debt of more than $100 million in 2021

• CAF also announced an increase in financial support for each member association from $525,000 to $700,000