Nov 21 : Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has again endorsed Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA President as the Swiss confirmed a huge increase in grant payments to each member association on Saturday.

Speaking at the organisation’s Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, Motsepe said CAF was backing Infantino for another term following challenges from French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association.

"I have experienced over the last five years (as CAF president) his deep commitment. Gianni, you have our support among the 54 member associations of CAF," Motsepe said.

Infantino said he would continue to put developing football in Africa at the forefront of his agenda while FIFA president.

"You will always find in me and in FIFA a trusted partner, a trusted brother, to make sure that the dreams that we all have, the dreams that these children have in Abuja, in Cape Town, in Cairo, everywhere in Africa, can become reality," he said.

Infantino reiterated the plan to more than triple the grant given to FIFA member associations around the world, from the current $8 million over a four-year period to $25 million.

It will be effective from January 2027, three months before the FIFA presidential elections in Morocco.

The plan to increase the grants under the new FIFA Forward 4.0 programme had been mooted in October, and is set to be ratified at a FIFA Council meeting next month.

"When I was first elected (in 2016), each federation was receiving from FIFA $250,000 a year, or $1 million every four years for football development," Infantino said.

"Now, 10 years later, you will receive $25 million to invest in football development. And we will work to make it even more than that. Because you deserve it. Because your youth deserve it.

"FIFA’s money is your money, and you invest it in infrastructure, in development and in opportunities.

"We believe in Africa, because we love Africa, because we are Africa," he said to rapturous applause.

CONMEBOL on Friday reaffirmed its unanimous support for Infantino's bid for another term, with all 10 member associations of the South American confederation backing his candidacy.