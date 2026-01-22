Logo
Caicedo goal breaks down stubborn Pafos defence
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Chelsea v Pafos - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 21, 2026 Chelsea's Moises Caicedo scores their first goal REUTERS/Ian Walton

22 Jan 2026 05:59AM
LONDON, Jan 21 : Chelsea boosted their chances of a Champions League top-eight finish on Wednesday when Moises Caicedo headed home from a corner in the 78th minute to finally break down a stubborn Pafos defence.The London side moved up to eighth in the table on goal difference with one match to go - a tough away game at Napoli.

Chelsea enjoyed more than 70 per cent possession against Pafos, who defended resolutely and were backed by Dutch goalkeeper Jay Gorter who pulled off a series of fine saves, including three earlier bullet attempts from Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo.

Caicedo's goal from a Pedro Neto corner finally broke the deadlock, earning Chelsea the chance to go straight through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Source: Reuters
