Sport

Caicedo's strike ruins Man United's celebrations in 1-1 draw with Chelsea
Sport

Caicedo's strike ruins Man United's celebrations in 1-1 draw with Chelsea

Caicedo's strike ruins Man United's celebrations in 1-1 draw with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2024 Chelsea's Moises Caicedo celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Caicedo's strike ruins Man United's celebrations in 1-1 draw with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2024 Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho shoots at goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Caicedo's strike ruins Man United's celebrations in 1-1 draw with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2024 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in action with Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Caicedo's strike ruins Man United's celebrations in 1-1 draw with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2024 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Caicedo's strike ruins Man United's celebrations in 1-1 draw with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action with Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte and Marcus Rashford REUTERS/Molly Darlington
04 Nov 2024 02:33AM
MANCHESTER, England : Moises Caicedo's blistering second-half strike cancelled out a penalty from Bruno Fernandes as Chelsea salvaged a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday in the home side's first Premier League game since the sacking of manager Eric ten Hag.

Chelsea are fourth in the table on 18 points while United, who had interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy in the dugout, are 13th on 12 points after 10 games.

United's captain Fernandes scored from the spot in the 70th minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez caught Rasmus Hojlund's foot when diving for the ball. Fernandes sent Sanchez the wrong way, prompting a delighted Van Nistelrooy to leap in the air in celebration.

But the mood in Old Trafford swiftly shifted when Casemiro failed to fully clear Chelsea's corner, leaving Caicedo to fire a low volley that Andre Onana managed to just get a hand on, though he could not stop it sailing into the bottom corner.

Ten Hag was sacked on Monday with United languishing in 14th in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim was named as his replacement on Friday and will arrive at the club on Nov. 11.

Source: Reuters

