'Cake first, cherries later': Singapore hurdler Ang Chen Xiang misses out on SEA Games gold by 0.002s

PHNOM PENH: At Cambodia's Morodok Techo National Stadium on Wednesday (May 10), Singapore hurdler Ang Chen Xiang would be denied a gold medal by the finest of margins.

0.002s to be exact.

In a dramatic photo finish to the men's 110m hurdles final, he clocked 13.834s to take silver behind Thailand's Natthaphon Dansungnoen, who timed 13.832s. John Cristopher Cabang Tolentino of the Philippines was third in 13.855s.

But rather than bemoan missing out on gold, the Singaporean cut a positive figure as he spoke to reporters after his race.

"I lost by two thousandths of a second, to me that's fine ... It is the timings, the improvements that serve as stepping stones to the major Games, such as the Asian Games and Olympics," said Ang.

"If I got gold, it would be the cherry on top of the cake. But have the cake first, and we'll talk about cherries later."