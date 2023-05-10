'Cake first, cherries later': Singapore hurdler Ang Chen Xiang misses out on SEA Games gold by 0.002s
PHNOM PENH: At Cambodia's Morodok Techo National Stadium on Wednesday (May 10), Singapore hurdler Ang Chen Xiang would be denied a gold medal by the finest of margins.
0.002s to be exact.
In a dramatic photo finish to the men's 110m hurdles final, he clocked 13.834s to take silver behind Thailand's Natthaphon Dansungnoen, who timed 13.832s. John Cristopher Cabang Tolentino of the Philippines was third in 13.855s.
But rather than bemoan missing out on gold, the Singaporean cut a positive figure as he spoke to reporters after his race.
"I lost by two thousandths of a second, to me that's fine ... It is the timings, the improvements that serve as stepping stones to the major Games, such as the Asian Games and Olympics," said Ang.
"If I got gold, it would be the cherry on top of the cake. But have the cake first, and we'll talk about cherries later."
Pending confirmation of the wind speed during the race, Ang's timing will break his own national record of 13.89s.
"I'm very happy with my performance. For me and my coach, we always think about it in terms of the race execution technique," he said.
"With good technique, comes good times, and with good times come good positions and medals."
Singapore’s last gold in the event was in 1967, when Osman Merican took victory.
Ang also clinched silver at the last Games in Hanoi, finishing just behind the Philippines’ Clinton Bautista, who placed fourth on Wednesday.
Singapore’s first gold medal of the Games in athletics came on Monday courtesy of sprinter Shanti Pereira in the women’s 200m.
