Sport

Calhanoglu scores as Inter Milan sink Barcelona
Sport

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Inter Milan v FC Barcelona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 4, 2022 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their first goal with Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Inter Milan v FC Barcelona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 4, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gavi reacts after Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scored their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Inter Milan v FC Barcelona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 4, 2022 FC Barcelona's Eric Garcia and Robert Lewandowski in action with Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Inter Milan v FC Barcelona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 4, 2022 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella in action with FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Inter Milan v FC Barcelona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 4, 2022 FC Barcelona's Pedri in action with Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
05 Oct 2022 05:05AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 05:34AM)
Inter Milan bounced back after two consecutive losses in Serie A with a crucial Champions League 1-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday (Oct 4) thanks to a Hakan Calhanoglu goal.

The Turkish midfielder slotted home a clinical strike from just outside the area, with the ball going into the corner to the goalkeeper’s right in added time before the break.

The home win lifted Inter to second place in Group C on six points, three behind leaders Bayern Munich and three in front of Barcelona.

Inter and Barca will face each other again next week at the Camp Nou.

Source: Reuters

