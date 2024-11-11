Calhanoglu misses penalty as Inter and Napoli draw 1-1

Milan : Hakan Calhanoglu finally missed a penalty for Inter Milan after scoring a stunning equaliser as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by leaders Napoli in Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors took the lead in the 23rd minute against the run of play when Scott McTominay pounced to poke home from close range after a corner was flicked on.

Two minutes before the break, Calhanoglu equalised with a powerful strike from outside the box, which beat Napoli keeper Alex Meret before nestling in the top corner.

Calhanoglu then shocked San Siro in the 74th minute, hitting the post with a penalty after Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa fouled Denzel Dumfries to end a streak of 19 successful spot-kicks for Inter.

Napoli top the table with 26 points from 12 games, while Inter sit fourth with 25.