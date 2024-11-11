Logo
Sport

Calhanoglu misses penalty as Inter and Napoli draw 1-1
Sport

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 10, 2024 Napoli's Alex Meret reacts after Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu misses a penalty REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 10, 2024 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu misses a penalty REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 10, 2024 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action with Napoli's Amir Rrahmani REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 10, 2024 Napoli's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 10, 2024 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action with Napoli's Billy Gilmour REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
11 Nov 2024 05:56AM
Milan : Hakan Calhanoglu finally missed a penalty for Inter Milan after scoring a stunning equaliser as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by leaders Napoli in Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors took the lead in the 23rd minute against the run of play when Scott McTominay pounced to poke home from close range after a corner was flicked on.

Two minutes before the break, Calhanoglu equalised with a powerful strike from outside the box, which beat Napoli keeper Alex Meret before nestling in the top corner.

Calhanoglu then shocked San Siro in the 74th minute, hitting the post with a penalty after Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa fouled Denzel Dumfries to end a streak of 19 successful spot-kicks for Inter.

Napoli top the table with 26 points from 12 games, while Inter sit fourth with 25.

Source: Reuters

