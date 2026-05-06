Calm after the storm for Simeone as Atletico bow out of Champions League

LONDON, May 5 : Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone spent almost the entire second leg of his side's Champions League semi-final defeat by Arsenal prowling his technical area, gesticulating at his players and seemingly kicking every ball.

As his hopes of taking the club to the final for the third time in his 15-year reign faded late on in their 1-0 loss at The Emirates his emotions got the better of him and, not for the first time while wearing a suit, he was booked.

But the 56-year-old Argentine was a model of composure later as he reflected on a 2-1 aggregate defeat for his team who found resilient Arsenal too tough a nut to crack.

"I feel calm, I feel peace, I think the team gave absolutely everything," he told reporters. "(Arsenal) took their big chance in the first half and they deserved it."

Simeone's side struggled to open up an Arsenal defence that kept a ninth clean sheet in this season's Champions League and the Spaniards were left to rue the opportunities they spurned in the second half of the 1-1 draw in Madrid last week.

"In the first leg we could have won it but we were not clinical enough," he said. "We gave it all and now we have to accept the place that we are in. I'm proud of where we are."

Simeone was generous in his praise of Arsenal - a team who boast many of the attributes - defensive discipline and an ability to win ugly - once associated with his sides.

"I think (manager) Mikel Arteta has done an incredible job at Arsenal ... I'm really pleased for them, they deserve it," Simeone said.

It proved to be a night of heartbreak for Atletico's French forward Antoine Griezmann whose dream of bowing out in a Champions League final before his move to Orlando City in the MLS was shattered.

"He has been an amazing player. We are sad not just for him but for all the fans of Atleti too," goalkeeper Jan Oblak said. "Everyone was looking for this final but we didn't reach it so it's a difficult moment."