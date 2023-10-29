Logo
Calvert-Lewin fires Everton to 1-0 win at West Ham
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Everton - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2023 Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Everton - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2023 Everton's Nathan Patterson in action as West Ham United's Said Benrahma shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Everton - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2023 West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus has his shot saved by Everton's Jordan Pickford Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Everton - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2023 Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores their first goal REUTERS/David Klein NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS.
29 Oct 2023 11:18PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2023 11:38PM)
LONDON: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 50th Premier League goal to give his side a 1-0 away win at West Ham United on Sunday (Oct 29) and open some daylight between the Merseyside club and the relegation zone.

Calvert-Lewin netted on 51 minutes when he turned on the edge of the box and fired low into the corner, the ball skipping off the wet London Stadium pitch to beat Alphonse Areola in the home goal.

Everton move up to 15th in the table with 10 points from 10 games, five points clear of the drop zone, while West Ham, who have now lost three games in a row in all competitions, are in ninth with 14 points.

Everton created the better chances in the game, with West Ham’s best opportunities falling to Jarrod Bowen, but he missed the target on both occasions.

Source: Reuters

