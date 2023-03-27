Logo
Sport

Cambridge do double on Oxford in boat race
Rowing - University Boat Race - Oxford v Cambridge - River Thames, London, Britain - March 26, 2023 Cambridge in action ahead of Oxford on their way to winning the men's race Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Rowing - University Boat Race - Oxford v Cambridge - River Thames, London, Britain - March 26, 2023 Cambridge coxswain Jasper Parish and rowers Luca Ferraro, Oliver Parish, Seb Benzecry, Tom Lynch, Brett Taylor, Noam Mouelle, Nicholas Mayhew and Matt Edge celebrate after winning the men's race Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Rowing - University Boat Race - Oxford v Cambridge - River Thames, London, Britain - March 26, 2023 Cambridge in action with Oxford during the women's race Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Rowing - University Boat Race - Oxford v Cambridge - River Thames, London, Britain - March 26, 2023 Oxford rowers look dejected after losing the women's race Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Rowing - University Boat Race - Oxford v Cambridge - River Thames, London, Britain - March 26, 2023 Cambridge in action ahead of Oxford on their way to winning the women's race Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
27 Mar 2023 01:12AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 01:38AM)
LONDON: Cambridge's male and female rowers claimed a double over Oxford in the university boat race on the River Thames on Sunday.

The Cambridge male crew held off a late Oxford surge to reclaim the title and make it four wins in the last five races.

Earlier the women's crew were dominant as they beat Oxford for a sixth successive time.

"The rush of emotions when we crossed the line, there's nothing like it," Cambridge men's cox Jasper Parish, whose brother Ollie was also part of the team, said.

Cambridge's women's crew won by four and a half lengths although Oxford complained of encroachment.

Cambridge lead the rivalry 47-30 in the women's event, while Cambridge men have won 86 times to Oxford's 81.

Source: Reuters

