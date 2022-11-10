Cameroon draw with Jamaica in pre-World Cup farewell

YAOUNDE : Cameroon drew 1-1 with Jamaica on Wednesday in a friendly organised to allow home fans to bid farewell to the World Cup-bound team, although they picked only one player likely to be in the squad in Qatar.

Coach Rigobert Song was forced to select from home-based players, none of whom are in contention for a World Cup squad place, because the match fell outside the FIFA window for international matches.

Veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia, was the only player likely to go to Qatar available to play and he captained the side.

Justin McMaster put Jamaica ahead after an hour and Cameroon substitute Djamal Kaiba equalised 17 minutes from time.

