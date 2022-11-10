Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cameroon draw with Jamaica in pre-World Cup farewell
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cameroon draw with Jamaica in pre-World Cup farewell

10 Nov 2022 03:26AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 03:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YAOUNDE : Cameroon drew 1-1 with Jamaica on Wednesday in a friendly organised to allow home fans to bid farewell to the World Cup-bound team, although they picked only one player likely to be in the squad in Qatar.

Coach Rigobert Song was forced to select from home-based players, none of whom are in contention for a World Cup squad place, because the match fell outside the FIFA window for international matches.

Veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia, was the only player likely to go to Qatar available to play and he captained the side.

Justin McMaster put Jamaica ahead after an hour and Cameroon substitute Djamal Kaiba equalised 17 minutes from time.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.