Sport

Cameroon FA chief Eto'o faces six months ban by FIFA for misconduct
Sport

Cameroon FA chief Eto'o faces six months ban by FIFA for misconduct

Cameroon FA chief Eto'o faces six months ban by FIFA for misconduct

FILE PHOTO: President of the Cameroonian Football Federation and former professional footballer Samuel Eto'o speaks on the day of the 74th FIFA Congress at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

01 Oct 2024 01:26AM
Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) chief Samuel Eto’o has been banned from attending the national team's matches for six months after violating FIFA’s disciplinary regulations, soccer's governing body said on Monday.

The former Barcelona striker has been president of Fecafoot since 2021 and will now be barred from all men’s and women’s games across various age groups.

"The sanction was imposed in connection with the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon played in Bogota, Colombia, on 11 September 2024," FIFA said in a statement.

Details regarding the incidents were not disclosed by FIFA's disciplinary committee. The statement said Eto’o was deemed guilty of "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play," as well as "misconduct" involving officials.

The ban follows a fine imposed on the 43-year-old by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) less than three months ago, stemming from an inquiry into purported breaches of its ethical and integrity standards.

Source: Reuters

