Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cameroon football chief Eto'o involved in altercation at World Cup - report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cameroon football chief Eto'o involved in altercation at World Cup - report

Cameroon football chief Eto'o involved in altercation at World Cup - report

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Cameroon v Serbia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 28, 2022 FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Cameroonian Football Federation President Samuel Eto'o are pictured in the stands before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/

06 Dec 2022 07:33PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 07:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : Samuel Eto'o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country's football federation, was involved in an altercation after Brazil's victory over South Korea on Monday, an American newspaper has reported.

La Opinion, a Spanish-language newspaper based in Los Angeles, posted a video on its Twitter feed in the early hours of Tuesday morning which it said showed Eto'o clashing with a man holding a video camera as he left Doha's Stadium 974.

The accompanying report said the 41-year-old four-times African Player of the Year had reacted angrily to the unidentified man's presence and struck him as he fell to the ground in the melee.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Eto'o, the Cameroon Football Federation nor any immediate comment from Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which organised the World Cup.

Eto'o, who enjoyed a lengthy career at the top of the game with long spells at Barcelona and Inter Milan, was appointed a "global ambassador" for the Supreme Committee in 2019.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.