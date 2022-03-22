Logo
Cameroon goalkeeper in car accident but unhurt
Cameroon goalkeeper in car accident but unhurt

Cameroon goalkeeper in car accident but unhurt

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Third Place Playoff Match - Burkina Faso v Cameroon - Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon - Feb 5, 2022 Cameroon's Andre Onana reacts. (File photo: Reuters/Thaier Al-Sudani)

22 Mar 2022 11:14PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 11:24PM)
DOUALA: Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was involved in a head-on car collision on Tuesday (Mar 22) but emerged unhurt, the Cameroon Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday, just days before the African nation will be in action in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Onana had a hospital check-up after the accident on the road between Yaounde and Douala. He was travelling to join up with the Cameroon squad, who take on Algeria on Friday in the first leg of their playoff tie.

The 25-year-old, who is expected to leave Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the season for Inter Milan, has been Cameroon’s first choice since returning from a nine-month drugs ban last November.

Cameroon have, however, been hit by two injury blows with regular midfielder Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu and Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa both withdrawing from the tie after being hurt in club action at the weekend.

Cameroon are bidding for an eighth World Cup finals appearance.

Source: Reuters/ng

