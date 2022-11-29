Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cameroon goalkeeper Onana suspended for 'disciplinary reasons'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cameroon goalkeeper Onana suspended for 'disciplinary reasons'

Cameroon goalkeeper Onana suspended for 'disciplinary reasons'
Cameroon's Andre Onana during training on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Ibraheem Al Omari)
29 Nov 2022 04:51PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 05:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA: Cameroon's first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended due to disciplinary reasons, the country's federation (FECAFOOT) said, after he was left out of the squad for their 3-3 draw with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday (Nov 28).

Onana was marked as "absent" on the team sheet, with head coach Rigobert Song saying he had to "put the team first ahead of an individual" amid reports of a falling out over tactics.

Cameroon are third in Group G on one point and need to beat Brazil in their final group game on Friday to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.

"The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs the public that following Mr Rigobert Song Bahanag's decision, head coach of the Indomitable Lions, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons," the statement said.

"The Cameroon Football Federation reiterates its full support to the head coach and his entire staff as they implement the federation's policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion within the national team.

"FECAFOOT further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for an outstanding performance."

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

World Cup 2022 FIFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.