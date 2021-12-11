Logo
Cameroon great Eto'o elected president of national federation
Sport

Cameroon great Eto'o elected president of national federation

Cameroon football player Samuel Eto'o arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, Jan 11, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)

11 Dec 2021 09:59PM (Updated: 11 Dec 2021 10:25PM)
DAKAR: Cameroon football great Samuel Eto'o was elected president of the national football federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday (Dec 11), a month before the country hosts the African Cup of Nations.

Former striker Eto'o, who played for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

Football;s global governing body FIFA has intervened several times to end bickering among FECAFOOT officials.

The 40-year-old Eto’o won the election with 43 votes from members of FECAFOOT's general assembly. His rival, the current president Seydou Mbombouo Njoya, received 31 votes.

Cameroon will host the African Cup of Nations from Jan 9 to Feb 6. It was stripped of the right to host the tournament in 2019 because of delays in preparation and security concerns. 

Source: Reuters/zl

