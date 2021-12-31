Logo
Cameroon report four COVID-19 cases ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
Gent's Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui in action. (File photo: Reuters/Johanna Geron)
West Ham's Jack Wilshere in action with Mainz's Pierre Malong Kunde. (File photo: Reuters/Michael Dalder)
Cameroon's Christian Bassogog in action with Ghana's Frank Acheampong, Daniel Amartey and Wakaso Mubarak. (File photo: Reuter/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
31 Dec 2021 02:04PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 02:19PM)
Cameroon's football federation said four of their players have tested positive for COVID-19, with the Africa Cup of Nations hosts set to kick off the tournament against Burkina Faso in just over a week's time.

Pierre Kunde Malong, Jean Efala, Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog had been under observation since Wednesday due to "strong suspicions" and will continue to quarantine apart from the group, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Thursday (Dec 30).

Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco, who are among the favourites for the competition, have been also been hit by COVID-19 in the build-up.

Cameroon, who have won the Cup of Nations five times, will compete in Group A with Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and Ethiopia at the tournament, which gets underway on Jan 9.

Source: Reuters/gr

