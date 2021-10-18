Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Campher blazes through Netherlands with four wickets in four balls
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Campher blazes through Netherlands with four wickets in four balls

Campher blazes through Netherlands with four wickets in four balls

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 1, 2020

18 Oct 2021 07:54PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 07:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ireland seamer Curtis Campher accomplished the rare feat of taking four wickets in four consecutive deliveries when he ran through the Netherlands middle order batting in their Twenty20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sri Lanka fast bowling great Lasith Malinga took four wickets in consecutive balls twice - against South Africa in a 2007 one-day international and against New Zealand in a T20 match in 2019.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the only other cricketer to achieve the feat in international cricket against Ireland in a T20 match in 2019.

Coming on to bowl his second over of the Group A match, all-rounder Campher first dismissed Colin Ackermann caught down the leg side after umpire Rod Tucker's not out decision was overturned on a review by Ireland.

Ryan ten Doeschate was then out leg before wicket before the team once again challenged Tucker to get an lbw decision overturned against Scott Edwards that made Campher the first Ireland bowler to complete a hat-trick in T20 internationals.

There was more joy for the 22-year-old Campher at the Zayed Cricket Stadium when Roelof van der Merwe dragged a seemingly innocuous delivery onto his stumps to give the bowler his fourth wicket of the afternoon.

Sri Lanka and Namibia are the other teams in Group A and will open their campaign later on Monday. Two teams from the group will advance to the Super 12 stage.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us