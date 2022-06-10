Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Campos joins PSG as football advisor - club
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Campos joins PSG as football advisor - club

10 Jun 2022 07:01PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 07:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Luis Campos is joining Paris St Germain as football advisor to oversee the club's recruitment, the Ligue 1 champions said on Friday.

"Paris St Germain is pleased to announce that Luis Campos has joined the Club as Football Advisor with immediate effect," PSG said in a statement.

"Campos will focus on the performance, recruitment, and organisational side of the men’s professional team."

The 57-year-old Campos recruited the likes of Kylian Mbappe as a youth team player and Bernardo Silva during his 2013-16 stint at Monaco as sporting director before helping Lille win the Ligue 1 title in 2020.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us