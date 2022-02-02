Canada and US rivalry heats up Beijing Winter Games

BEIJING: As sporting rivalries go the United States and Canada does not reach the intensity of Argentina and Brazil but when it comes to Winter Olympics the North American neighbours turn the heat up.

Canada may be out-matched by the United States at the Summer Olympics but punches above its weight in the winter when medals are decided on the snow and ice.

For Canada, which brands itself as a winter sports nation, the 2022 Beijing Winter Games represent another opportunity to put it to their rivals to the south.

Data analysis Nielsen's Gracenote are predicting a tight tussle between Canada and the US with both collecting 22 total medals at the Feb 4 to Feb 20 Games.

The Americans are tipped to edge the Canadians in the final rankings on seven gold to six to take fourth spot on the table behind Norway, Germany and the Russian Olympic Committee.