Canada breaks new ground with women outnumbering men on team for Milano Cortina

Jan 29 : Canada will send 207 athletes to the Milano Cortina Olympics where, for the first time at a Winter Games, women will outnumber men on the team.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said on Thursday there were 108 athletes on the team competing in women's events compared to 99 in men's events.

The squad includes four sets of siblings and eight children of former Olympians, creating family storylines that will unfold during the February 6-22 Olympics.

Among the Team Canada athletes, 109 are Olympic rookies eager for their debut, while 47 are decorated Olympians looking to add to their medal collections.

The team also spans generations, with 18-year-old snowboarder Eli Bouchard the youngest member and 44-year-old curler Marc Kennedy the oldest.

"At the Olympic Games, the world doesn't just see what athletes can do, it sees what a country is made of," Jennifer Heil, the 2006 Olympic moguls champion and Team Canada's Chef de Mission, said in a press release.

"This Canadian team brings heart and pride, grounded in respect."