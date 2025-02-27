Canada coach Marsch takes aim at Trump over 51st state talk

Jesse Marsch, the American-born head coach of the Canadian men's soccer team, took aim at President Donald Trump on Wednesday and suggested he back off the "ridiculous rhetoric" of making Canada the 51st U.S. state.

Marsch, speaking during a CONCACAF Nations League media day in Inglewood, California, told reporters he considered Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada would be better off as a U.S. state "unsettling and frankly insulting".

The comments by Marsch, who took over at the helm of the national team last May, come ahead of the March 20 CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals when Canada face Mexico and the United States meet Panama.

"These international tournaments for Canada mean something different now," said Marsch. "And as an American, I'd like to address the 51st state discourse which I find unsettling and frankly insulting.

"Canada's a strong independent nation that's deep-rooted in decency. Really. And it's a place that values high ethics and respect, unlike the polarized, disrespectful and often now hate-fuelled climate that's in the U.S."

The former Leeds United coach went on to call Canada a strong independent nation that was "deep-rooted in decency" and said he was proud to be the team's coach.

"As an American, I'm ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we've shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies," said Marsch.

"But one thing's for sure, when I look forward to a month from now, is I know that this will fuel our team — the mentality we have, the will we have to play for our country, the desire we have to go after this tournament in every way and to show on and off the pitch exactly what Canadian character is."