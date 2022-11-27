Logo
Sport

Canada down Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia
Canada down Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia

Canada down Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia
Tennis - Copa Davis - Semi Final - Italy v Canada - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 26, 2022 Italy's Lorenzo Sonego celebrates winning his match in the semi final against Canada's Denis Shapovalov REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Canada down Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia
Tennis - Copa Davis - Semi Final - Italy v Canada - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 26, 2022 Italy's Lorenzo Sonego shakes hands with Canada's Denis Shapovalov after winning his match in the semi final REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Canada down Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia
Tennis - Copa Davis - Semi Final - Italy v Canada - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 26, 2022 Italy's Lorenzo Sonego celebrates winning his match in the semi final against Canada's Denis Shapovalov REUTERS/Jon Nazca
27 Nov 2022 12:28AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2022 05:01AM)
:Canada booked a showdown with Australia in the Davis Cup final after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil edged out Italians Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini 7-6(2) 7-5 in a tightly fought decisive doubles affair on Saturday.

The Canadians will be chasing their first title in the men's team competition when they take on 28-times champions Australia on Sunday in Malaga, Spain.

Down an early break in the first set, Auger-Aliassime let out a triumphant roar as he converted a break point with a forehand winner in the sixth game and never took his foot off the gas, sealing the tiebreak with an ace.

Auger-Aliassime, sixth in the singles rankings, harnessed his powerful serve to fend off three break points in the final game and celebrated with a chest bump with Pospisil, who excelled at the competition despite beginning the week without any clothes after his bags were lost en route from a Challenger Tour event.

"Davis Cup is always a wild week and I would say the most fun, as a player," Pospisil said. "We got more to do."

Auger-Aliassime was brought in as a last-minute substitution on the doubles team after compatriot Denis Shapovalov lost earlier in the day to Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 in a physically punishing marathon match.

"We knew coming this week that we could make some changes depending on how singles went and I just feel like the whole team connected around this idea and there was no ego in the wrong places," said Auger-Aliassime.

"Everybody just has the clear idea of the main goal, which is lifting the cup tomorrow."

Earlier in the day, Auger-Aliassime sent over a dozen aces as he handily beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 to keep Canada alive.

On Friday, Australia reached the final for the first time in 19 years with a 2-1 win over Croatia.

Source: Reuters

