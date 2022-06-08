Logo
Canada to play Curaçao after sitting out prior match over contract dispute
FILE PHOTO: Jul 11, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Canada forward Cyle Larin (17) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Martinique in the first half during a CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage soccer match at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

08 Jun 2022 07:55AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 08:03AM)
The Canadian men's national soccer team confirmed they will play Curaçao in their CONCACAF Nations League match on Thursday in Vancouver, after stalled contract negotiations saw them opt out of a friendly against Panama earlier this week.

Hours before kickoff against Panama on Sunday, the Canadian men's team told Canada Soccer they would not play, demanding changes to their compensation agreement.

The team returned to training on Monday, with the two sides planning future meetings.

"Canada Soccer and the men's national team players are excited to see their fans," Canada Soccer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Canada is set to play in the World Cup later this year, having qualified for the first time since 1986.

(This story corrects to remove replicated words in second paragraph)

Source: Reuters

