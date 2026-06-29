Canada score late winner to advance to last 16 at World Cup

INGLEWOOD, California, June 28 : Canada beat South Africa 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time strike by Stephen Eustaquio from distance on Sunday to reach the World Cup last 16 for the first time in their history.

Eustaquio received the ball on the edge of the South Africa penalty area and hammered it past diving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in a thrilling conclusion to the first knockout-round match of the World Cup.

South Africa, who had seemed content to play for extra time and a possible penalty shootout, made a few furious but unsuccessful attempts to level before the final whistle as the sun broke through the clouds at Los Angeles Stadium.

Canada will next face either the Netherlands or Morocco on July 4 in Houston for a place in the quarter-finals.

"It's about the two years we've been together," Canada coach Jesse Marsch told the team in a huddle after the final whistle.

"Think about how we talked about sticking to the plan... you guys showing your character. You guys are Canadian heroes here."

TENSE FIRST HALF

Chances were scarce in a cagey first half, with little to separate the sides, who were both playing in the knockout rounds for the first time.

Canada's best opening came just before halftime when a corner sparked a scramble in the South Africa box, Moise Bombito sending a header goalward that was cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba before Tajon Buchanan's close-range effort struck Williams in the chest.

Moments later, Richie Laryea went down in the area, prompting Canadian appeals for a penalty, but the decision not to award a spot kick stood after a VAR review, prompting loud boos from Canada's red-clad army of supporters, who dominated the stands.

Marsch continued to protest as the teams left the field at halftime, with Bombito appearing to urge him away from the referee.

Frustration for Canada only grew early in the second half as South Africa appeared in no rush to press the issue.

Canada had another chance just before the second half hydration break when Tani Oluwaseyi's shot hit the keeper and Jonathan David was unable to head the ricochet home thanks to an excellent defensive effort by Mbekezeli Mbokazi to clear the ball.

(Editing by Toby Davis)