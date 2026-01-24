Canada Soccer appoints Dane Heiner-Moller as sporting director

Jan 23 : Canada Soccer announced on Friday that former women's national team coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller has been named the organization's sporting director, national teams.

Heiner-Moller will transition into the role over the coming months and the transition period will enable him to focus on key priorities that follow this year's World Cup.

"Having previously worked within the organization, I understand its responsibility in shaping the game nationally while keeping Canada competitive internationally," Heiner-Moller said in a press release.

"When I come on board ... I look forward to setting a clear sporting direction with strong colleagues and working closely with clubs, leagues, provinces, and territories to support continued alignment and growth across the game."

The 55-year-old Dane is expected to be engaged full time with Canada Soccer after completing his current responsibilities as technical director at Major League Soccer expansion club San Diego FC.

Heiner-Moller stepped down as Canada women's coach in 2020 and went to work for the Danish Football Association where he was head of coach education and performance and then as technical director.

He was also previously coach of Denmark's women's national team and technical director for the country's men's team.

"Kenneth is an internationally respected technical leader, and we're excited to welcome him back to Canada Soccer," Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue said in a press release.

"His familiarity with our environment, combined with his diverse global experience as an executive and coach, will be vital as we strengthen our sporting structure and prepare for a crucial time in our organization's history and the management of post World Cup growth."