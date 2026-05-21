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Canada will spend C$1 billion to host World Cup, watchdog says
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Canada will spend C$1 billion to host World Cup, watchdog says

Canada will spend C$1 billion to host World Cup, watchdog says

A drone view shows BC Place stadium, ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

21 May 2026 02:54AM
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May 20 : Canada is expected to spend just over C$1 billion ($727 million) to host the World Cup this summer, according to a report from the federal budget watchdog published on Wednesday. 

The estimated cost per game is C$82 million, the Parliamentary Budget Officer said, noting that amount is aligned with past public spending on World Cup events. 

Thirteen matches will be played in Toronto and Vancouver during the June 11-July 19 tournament, which Canada is co-hosting with the U.S. and Mexico. 

Of the C$1.066 billion price tag, the federal government will cover C$473 million and other levels of government will provide the remaining C$593 million. 

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As of April, the City of Toronto intended to spend C$380 million, which includes federal grants, to host six games. British Columbia had planned to spend C$578 million to host seven matches in Vancouver. 

The federal government said in April it would allocate up to C$145 million for security during the tournament. 

Canada start their World Cup campaign against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12. 

($1 = 1.3748 Canadian dollars)

Source: Reuters
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