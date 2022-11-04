Logo
Canada at the World Cup
Canada at the World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Concacaf Qualifiers - Costa Rica v Canada - The National Stadium of Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica - March 24, 2022 Canada players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Mayela Lopez/File Photo

04 Nov 2022 10:20AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:20AM)
Following is a statbox on Canada at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 41

Odds: 150-1   

Previous tournaments:    Canada have appeared in only one World Cup, in 1986, having failed to qualify for other editions of the tournament. They lost their group stage matches against France, Hungary and the Soviet Union and failed to score a goal.

    How they qualified    After a 36-year drought, Canada reached the World Cup for the second time with an emphatic 4-0 win over Jamaica on a frigid March afternoon in Toronto. They were the first CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) country to book a spot in the 2022 finals.

    Form guide    After securing qualification, Canada were embroiled in a labour dispute with the national governing body. Players boycotted a friendly against Panama in June in Vancouver over a disagreement about World Cup prize money, among other issues. Their friendly against Panama was scheduled to replace one with Iran, which was called off by Canada Soccer over widespread opposition from politicians and the families of the Canadians who died aboard a Ukrainian passenger plane shot down near Tehran in January 2020 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Source: Reuters

