Canada's Andreescu withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Bianca Andreescu will not be part of Canada's bid to defend their Billie Jean King Cup title as the former U.S. Open champion has withdrawn from the event, Tennis Canada said on Tuesday.

Andreescu, who has battled injuries throughout the season, returned to action for the first time since the 2024 U.S. Open when she played two October events in Japan, including a run to the quarter-finals of a WTA-500 event in Tokyo.

Tennis Canada said that while Andreescu's recent results are a step in the right direction, rest and recovery are crucial in order for the 2019 U.S. Open winner to return to the circuit in top form.

As reigning champions, Canada received an automatic berth into the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and will play the winner of a round one tie between Britain and Germany on Nov. 17 in Malaga.

"I'm disappointed not to be in a position to join the team in Malaga, but I have faith in their ability to defend the title," Andreescu said in a Tennis Canada news release.

"Our team has a great energy and dynamic. If anyone can win back-to-back titles, it's these players."

The Canadian team will now be comprised of Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski and Marina Stakusic who will look to become the first team since Czechia in 2016 to defend their world title.