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Canada's Carney makes playful pitch for Haaland to Norwegian PM
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Canada's Carney makes playful pitch for Haaland to Norwegian PM

Canada's Carney makes playful pitch for Haaland to Norwegian PM

ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 07: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, arrive at Ankara Airport to attend the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 07, 2026. Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Pool via REUTERS

08 Jul 2026 04:48AM (Updated: 08 Jul 2026 04:49AM)
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July 7 : Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney mixed business with banter at the NATO summit in Turkey as he jokingly attempted to recruit Norway's star striker Erling Haaland for his country's next World Cup squad.

Carney met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the summit in Turkey's capital Ankara on Tuesday, a day after agreeing to a submarine deal with a German-Norwegian partnership.

Highlighting the importance of Canada's relationship with Norway, Carney could not resist making an audacious pitch for the Norwegian forward who has scored seven goals at the World Cup.

"Interoperability also means sharing crews. And in the next World Cup, if you could share Erling Haaland with us, that would be greatly, greatly appreciated," he joked, drawing laughs from Stoere.

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Stoere immediately broke into a Viking-row gesture and said: "He is not for sale."

Norway stunned Brazil in the round of 16 and play England in the quarter-finals on Saturday. 

World Cup co-hosts Canada bowed out of the tournament last week after an inspirational run that saw them claim the nation's first World Cup point, first World Cup victory and first knockout-stage win.

Source: Reuters
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