Canada's Davies on the bench for World Cup last-32 clash with South Africa

INGLEWOOD, California, June 28 : Canada captain Alphonso Davies was again not included in the starting lineup as his side face South Africa in their Round of 32 clash on Sunday but was among the substitutes as he struggles with a hamstring injury amid speculation about his fitness.

• South Africa restored key midfielder Teboho Mokoena to the lineup after suspension ruled him out of their last match against South Korea in Monterrey.

• He is the only change and comes in for defensive midfielder Thalente Mbatha.

• Co-hosts Canada make four changes with Moise Bombito in for Luc ​De Fougerolles at centre back while Stephen Eustaquio has recovered from injury and replaces Mathieu Choiniere in midfield.

• Liam Millar comes into the lineup in place of Ali Ahmed in another midfield change while Cyle Larin cedes his place in attack to Tani Oluwaseyi.

• South Africa's veteran playmaker Themba Zwane is serving the last of a three-match suspension for a red card in the opening game of the tournament against co-hosts Mexico.

Line ups

South Africa: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko, Evidence Makgopa

Canada: Maxime Crepeau, Alistair ​Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Nathan Saliba, Liam Millar, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, ​Tani Oluwaseyi

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)