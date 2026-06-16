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Canada's Davies faces race against time ahead of Qatar clash
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Canada's Davies faces race against time ahead of Qatar clash

Canada's Davies faces race against time ahead of Qatar clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 12, 2026 Canada's Alphonso Davies applauds fans after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kevin Sousa

16 Jun 2026 04:21AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2026 04:41AM)
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VANCOUVER, June 15 : Canada's Alphonso Davies was on the training field at their National Soccer Development Centre on Monday but did not play a full part in the session, with the team saying he is still in a return-to-play protocol as he recovers from a hamstring injury. 

After a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Group B opener in Toronto, Canada have moved to Vancouver for their next two games.

Although Davies, 25, took part in some of the warm-ups for Monday's session, a team official said he was still not in full training ahead of Thursday's game against Qatar.

"He (Davies) is one of the best players on our team, he's a world-class player so obviously to have him in the lineup would be amazing," defender Joel Waterman told reporters.

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"We have complete confidence in the roster from one to 26, and whoever can step in to play, they're going to do a great job."

All four teams in the group have one point, one goal scored and one conceded ahead of the second round of games on June 18, with Switzerland taking on Bosnia in Los Angeles before Canada's clash with Qatar in Vancouver later on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
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