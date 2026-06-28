Canada's Davies fit to face South Africa, says coach Marsch

INGLEWOOD, California, June 27 : Canada's captain Alphonso Davies is fit for Sunday's last-32 clash with South Africa, coach Jesse Marsch said.

He has been recovering from a left hamstring injury picked up in Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final second leg with Paris Saint Germain last month.

"Now that we have Alphonso back and healthy and ready to perform, I think it's a big moment for the team and a big boost for the team," Marsch said on Saturday.

Davies wanted to get on the pitch in Canada's final Group B game against Switzerland, which they lost 2-1, but Marsch told the 25-year-old it was too early.

"It was hard to watch those three games," said Davies. "It was painful. The only thing you want to do is play."

Marsch said protecting Davies was his aim. "You have to treat them (players) like they're Ferraris," he added.

He previously told reporters Davies had recovered from a hamstring injury and was ready to face the Swiss, only to reveal after the game that he had not told the whole truth, adding that he said Davies would play in a bid to fool Canada's opponents.

On Saturday, the American coach said defender Moise Bombito, who came on at halftime in Canada's 6-0 win over Qatar, was also match-fit. Bombito broke his leg last October playing for Nice.

South Africa upset South Korea 1-0 on Wednesday and Marsch said he wanted his team to be "very aggressive" on Sunday.

It is Canada's first match in the U.S. at this tournament after playing their games so far at home and their first World Cup knockout match after twice exiting at the group stage.

As one of the three countries staging the finals, expectations of Canada are high but a mixed bag of a draw, win and loss in the group stage has left fans unsure of the team's potential. Co-hosts Mexico and the U.S. have had better results.

But Davies said seeing packed stadiums full of red-and-white-clad Canada fans was wonderful. "It was surreal because I've never seen, you know, so many Canadians at a football match before," said Davies. "It brought tears to my eyes."

Prime Minister, Mark Carney, attended matches in Canada.