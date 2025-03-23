Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Canada's Dunfee breaks 35km race walk world record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Canada's Dunfee breaks 35km race walk world record

Canada's Dunfee breaks 35km race walk world record

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed - Trocadero, Paris, France - August 07, 2024. Evan Dunfee of Canada in action. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

23 Mar 2025 04:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canadian Evan Dunfee broke the men's 35-kilometre race walk world record with a time of two hours, 21 minutes and 40 seconds in Dundice, Slovakia on Saturday.

Dunfee, 34, shaved seven seconds off the record set by Japan's Masatora Kawano last October, going solo from start to finish and beating his closest challenger German Christopher Linkee by three minutes behind.

Dunfee was a bronze medallist at the 50km event in the 2019 World Championships and the 2020 Olympic Games.

Kawano's time had been the first to meet the world record requirements set out in 2022 when the discipline was made official.

The 35km race replaced the 50km event as a standard championship event in 2022.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement