Canada's Dunfee breaks 35km race walk world record

Canadian Evan Dunfee broke the men's 35-kilometre race walk world record with a time of two hours, 21 minutes and 40 seconds in Dundice, Slovakia on Saturday.

Dunfee, 34, shaved seven seconds off the record set by Japan's Masatora Kawano last October, going solo from start to finish and beating his closest challenger German Christopher Linkee by three minutes behind.

Dunfee was a bronze medallist at the 50km event in the 2019 World Championships and the 2020 Olympic Games.

Kawano's time had been the first to meet the world record requirements set out in 2022 when the discipline was made official.

The 35km race replaced the 50km event as a standard championship event in 2022.