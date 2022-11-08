Logo
Canada's goalkeeper Crepeau to miss World Cup with broken leg
FILE PHOTO: Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau (16) is taken off the field on a medical cart during overtime in the 2022 MLS Cup championship game against the Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea
FILE PHOTO: Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau (16) is checked on after sustaining an injury against the Philadelphia Union during overtime in the 2022 MLS Cup championship game at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea
08 Nov 2022 06:21AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 06:57AM)
Canada Soccer said on Monday that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau will miss the Qatar World Cup after suffering a broken right leg over the weekend while playing in the MLS Cup Final.

The Los Angeles FC goalkeeper, who was expected to serve as one of the backups to Milan Borjan in Qatar with Canada back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, suffered the injury during extra time in a collision that earned him a red card.

Crepeau raced out of the area in a bid to deny Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke of a scoring opportunity in the 116th minute when they collided, leaving the Canadian in agony before he was carried off the pitch.

The 28-year-old Crepeau underwent surgery on Sunday to repair the fracture.

Canada have friendly matches against Bahrain on Nov 11 and Japan on Nov 17 before playing their first group stage game of the World Cup on Nov 23 against Belgium.

Source: Reuters

