Canada's goalkeeper Crepeau to miss World Cup with broken leg

Canada Soccer said on Monday that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau will miss the Qatar World Cup after suffering a broken right leg over the weekend while playing in the MLS Cup Final.

The Los Angeles FC goalkeeper, who was expected to serve as one of the backups to Milan Borjan in Qatar with Canada back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, suffered the injury during extra time in a collision that earned him a red card.

Crepeau raced out of the area in a bid to deny Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke of a scoring opportunity in the 116th minute when they collided, leaving the Canadian in agony before he was carried off the pitch.

The 28-year-old Crepeau underwent surgery on Sunday to repair the fracture.

Canada have friendly matches against Bahrain on Nov 11 and Japan on Nov 17 before playing their first group stage game of the World Cup on Nov 23 against Belgium.