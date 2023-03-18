Logo
Canada's 'heartbroken' Beckie to miss World Cup after ACL injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Concacaf Women Championship - Canada Training - Monterrey, Mexico - July 17, 2022 Canada's Janine Beckie during training REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

18 Mar 2023 12:12PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2023 12:12PM)
Canada and Portland Thorns forward Janine Beckie will miss this year's Women's World Cup after she confirmed on Friday that she has torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee.

In a statement on their website, reigning National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions Thorns said Beckie will miss the remainder of the 2023 season and added that she will "have surgery in the coming weeks to repair the injury."

The 28-year-old, who was part of the Olympic gold medal-winning team at the Tokyo Games in 2021, has scored 36 goals in 101 appearances for Canada.

"Heartbroken is an understatement," Beckie, who has also played for Manchester City and Houston Dash, said in a post on Instagram.

"Having worked so hard during off-season for what was set to be one of the biggest seasons of my career, defending the title for Thorns and of course playing in the World Cup for Canada, being out for an extended period of time is a difficult pill to swallow.

"I'll be supporting my team mates for both club and country this season and it goes without saying I'll be back better and stronger than ever!"

Beckie's injury will be a big blow for Canada, who are looking to win their maiden World Cup at this year's showpiece event, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to Aug. 20.

They begin their campaign in Group B against Nigeria on July 21 before facing Ireland and hosts Australia.

Source: Reuters

