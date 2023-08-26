Logo
Canada's LePage captures first world decathlon title
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Decathlon - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Canada's Pierce Lepage in action during the discus throw REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Decathlon - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Canada's Pierce Lepage in action during the javelin throw REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Decathlon - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Canada's Pierce Lepage in action during the pole vault REUTERS/Alina Smutko
26 Aug 2023 09:43PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2023 03:45AM)
BUDAPEST :Canada's Pierce LePage captured his first world decathlon gold medal on Saturday, denying team mate and Olympic champion Damian Warner the one title missing from his illustrious resume.

LePage, the silver medallist at last year's worlds, began the day in second place but took the lead in the 110 metres hurdles, the first event of the day, and did not budge from that spot to finish with 8,909 points.

Warner, who won world silver in 2015 and bronze in 2013 and 2019, finished, with 8,804 points, while Lindon Victor of Grenada won the bronze with 8,756.

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France withdrew after the first two events with an Achilles injury suffered two week ago.

Source: Reuters

