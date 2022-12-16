Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Canada's MacNeil betters own 50m backstroke short course world record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Canada's MacNeil betters own 50m backstroke short course world record

Canada's MacNeil betters own 50m backstroke short course world record

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Maggie MacNeil of Canada in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

16 Dec 2022 06:41PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 06:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canada's Maggie MacNeil broke her own short course world record in the women's 50 metres backstroke to win gold at the world championships in Melbourne on Friday.

MacNeil, who won 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.25 to shave 0.02 seconds off her previous mark, which was set at the previous edition of the championships in Abu Dhabi last year.

American Claire Curzan took silver, while Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan bagged bronze.

Earlier on Friday, France won the gold medal in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay in a world record time of 1:27.33, bettering the United States' previous time of 1:27.89.

Melbourne is hosting the short course championships after Kazan was stripped of the event over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The event began on Dec. 13, and will run through to Dec. 18.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.