Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Canada's MacNeil to skip individual events at worlds to prioritise mental health
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Canada's MacNeil to skip individual events at worlds to prioritise mental health

Canada's MacNeil to skip individual events at worlds to prioritise mental health
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Maggie MacNeil of Canada in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Canada's MacNeil to skip individual events at worlds to prioritise mental health
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Kylie Masse of Canada, Sydney Pickrem of Canada, Maggie MacNeil of Canada and Penny Oleksiak of Canada with their bronze medals REUTERS/Marko Djurica
07 Apr 2022 03:25PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 03:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canada's Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil said she will only compete in relay events at June's swimming world championships in Hungary to prioritise her mental health.

MacNeil won the women's 100m butterfly at the Canadian trials on Wednesday with a time of 57.13, saying after her win that she had only competed to be eligible for team events.

"I always thought I was invincible," MacNeil, who won 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympics, told CBC Sports.

"I was completely normal and fine in high school and most of college. But I think this year was a little more difficult for me.

"I've come across some post-Olympic struggles and it's been really challenging. I realize everyone goes through struggles and it's OK to have those struggles. It's hard to stay at the top and that pressure really got to me. I need a chill summer.

"I don't want to be out of international competition. I want to train and compete well for Canada but I needed that little bit of a let up.

"Your mental and physical health comes before you as an athlete."

MacNeil added that she was grateful for Swimming Canada's support.

The championships will run from June 18 to July 3 in Budapest.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us