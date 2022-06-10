Logo
Cancelo, Guedes strike as Portugal ease past Czech Republic
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Portugal v Czech Republic - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - June 9, 2022 Portugal's Joao Cancelo in action with Czech Republic's Vaclav Jemelka REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Portugal v Czech Republic - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - June 9, 2022 Portugal's Goncalo Guedes in action with Czech Republic's Michal Sadilek REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Portugal v Czech Republic - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - June 9, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with Bruno Fernandes after the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Portugal v Czech Republic - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - June 9, 2022 Portugal fans wave flags after the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
10 Jun 2022 04:51AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 04:51AM)
LISBON : Portugal defender Joao Cancelo and winger Goncalo Guedes scored in five first-half minutes as they secured a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday.

Cancelo put the 2019 champions in front in the 33rd minute of the League A Group 2 contest, blasting the ball past Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek from a tight angle after good work on the right before Guedes struck.

The Valencia forward found himself in space and tucked in from a similar position to Cancelo to double Portugal's lead as Fernando Santos's side tightened their grip on top spot in the group with seven points from three matches.

Portugal travel to Switzerland on Sunday, having sealed an emphatic 4-0 home victory in their previous meeting.

Source: Reuters

