Canelo's love affair with ring burns bright as he reclaims world title

RIYADH, Oct 31 : Twenty-one years, hundreds of millions of dollars and a place among boxing's all-time greats have done nothing to dim Saul "Canelo" Alvarez's hunger.

For all the riches and glory, the Mexican still finds his greatest joy within the unforgiving confines of a 25-square-metre ring, where he reclaimed the world title on Saturday with a unanimous points win over Christian Mbilli.

The bout went ahead in Riyadh after a week in which the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted Iran-aligned Houthi missiles and drones aimed at the capital. Security concerns led to the cancellation or postponement of several Saudi events, including the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition.

The 36-year-old Alvarez, returning to the ring for the first time in more than a year, relied on his trademark counter-punching and precise body shots to overcome the French champion and re-establish himself among boxing's elite.

The judges scored the fight 115-112, 116-111 and 117-110.

"It’s something unbelievable. It feels like my first title. Now, after 21 years as a professional, 16 years ago I won my first title. Now I won that title again. I’m so proud of my team," Canelo said.

"I love boxing. That's why I'm here, because I still love boxing and I enjoy it a lot."

RELENTLESS PRESSURE

Mbilli, who entered the contest with a record of 29 wins and one draw, looked to unsettle the Mexican with his relentless pressure and higher punch volume, but Alvarez landed the cleaner blows, including a sharp uppercut that made his opponent stagger in the seventh round.

The victory marked a significant comeback for Alvarez, who suffered only the third defeat of his professional career when American Terence Crawford outpointed him by unanimous decision in September 2025.

That loss cost Alvarez his undisputed super-middleweight crown, ending his reign as holder of the division's four major titles.

Mbilli, 31, had been elevated to full WBC champion after Crawford's departure from the division, having previously held the interim title.

The Cameroon-born boxer had fought to a split draw against Lester Martinez on the undercard of the Alvarez-Crawford showdown, ending a run of 29 consecutive professional victories.

Saturday's result improved Alvarez's record to 64 wins, three defeats and two draws and handed Mbilli the first loss of his professional career.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris and Ed Osmond)