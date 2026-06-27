Cannavaro shields Uzbekistan from pressure before targeted Congo clash

ATLANTA, June 26 : Uzbekistan coach Fabio Cannavaro has tried to shield his players from the pressure of competing at a World Cup as they prepare for their final Group K match against the Democratic Republic of Congo, but warned they must be ready to suffer.

Cannavaro's side lost to Colombia and Portugal, conceding eight goals, and even a win against the Congolese may not be enough to earn one of the eight best third-placed spots in the round of 32.

DR Congo have earned one point, against Portugal, giving them a better chance of progressing with victory, but Saturday's clash has been on Cannavaro's mind for quite some time.

"They have experienced players, they're very physical, but certainly they're more within our reach," Cannavaro told reporters on Friday.

"From the moment the group was drawn, I always said that against Colombia and Portugal we were going to suffer a lot, because of their technical quality and their physical quality.

"Against Congo, I expect a different kind of match tomorrow, also because we've taken a bit of the weight off our shoulders after facing those two big teams."

Cannavaro knows all about big tournament stress, having captained Italy to World Cup success in 2006, and has used that experience with his team.

"From the first day, I tried to take the pressure off my players," Cannavaro said.

"I was lucky enough to play at a certain level, and when the draw came out I knew exactly what difficulties we were going to face. So from day one at this tournament, I've always tried to remove that pressure from my players.

"Because the pressure at a World Cup is incredible. Tomorrow there will definitely be moments when we have to suffer and if we're not ready for that then we will always run into difficulties."

After a humbling 5-0 loss to Portugal on Tuesday, Cannavaro's challenge has been to reset ahead of what could be the debutants' final World Cup game.

"Over these last few days I've tried to clear my players' heads," Cannavaro said.

"I told them that you don't get hit on the counterattack by Bruno Fernandes and (Cristiano) Ronaldo every day.

"It happened, it's over, now we have to focus on our match. Because from the moment the group was drawn, we all knew that Congo could be the game for us."