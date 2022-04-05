Logo
Canoeing-Canada's Vincent-Lapointe retires after achieving goals at Tokyo Games
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's C1 200m - Medal Ceremony - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – August 5, 2021. Silver medallist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe of Canada celebrates on the podium REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's C1 200m - Heats - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Laurence Vincent-Lapointe of Canada in action REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's C1 200m - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Laurence Vincent-Lapointe of Canada celebrates after winning silver REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
05 Apr 2022 11:46AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:46AM)
Canadian sprint canoeist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe announced her retirement on Monday, the 29-year-old saying she had "accomplished everything" she wanted to by competing at the Tokyo Olympics where she won two medals.

Vincent-Lapointe won silver in the women's canoe single 200 metres race at Tokyo and teamed up with Katie Vincent to claim bronze in the canoe double 500m.

She also won 11 world championship gold medals and lobbied for women to be able to compete in canoe racing on the Olympic stage, which happened for the first time in Tokyo.

"In the last few months, I thought long and hard about my future and sport," Vincent-Lapointe said on Instagram.

"I have come to the realisation that I have accomplished everything I have wanted to do by going to the Olympic Games and finally seeing the women be allowed in the Games."

The Canadian said she would now focus on her new career in physiotherapy.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

